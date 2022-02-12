Ahead of PM visit, farmers booked in flyover dharna being told to get bail

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s physical rally in Jalandhar on February 14, farmer union members booked in Piareana flyover blockade case are being called by Ferozepur police.

On January 5, BKU Krantikari members had blocked this flyover in Ferozepur district where the PM had got stuck for 15 minutes and he had moved back without addressing a rally about 9 km from this blockade site. He also had to lay foundation stones of already announced projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) coordination member Dr Darshan Pal said, “Farmers are being called to police station and are being asked to get bail in the FIR lodged on January 6 or they will be arrested. None has applied for bail till now. In other words, they are being harassed.”

The Indian Express tried contacting Ferozepur SSP Narinder Bhargav but he couldn’t be reached. A senior police officer of Ferozepur, however, confirmed that farmers were being told to get bail, though no raids were being conducted to arrest them so far.

Over 150 unidentified people had been booked under Section 283 of the IPC which is a bailable offence with a fine of Rs 200 only.

Soon after the incident, BKU Krantikari had taken the responsibility for this dharna but had stated that they were not aware that the PM was coming on that road. After lodging FIR, no police action had been taken against anyone to date.

Call for PM protest

Dr Darshan Pal stated that SKM has given a call to lodge protest against the PM on his visit to Punjab. “This protest will be in a peaceful manner and against the harassment being caused to farmers booked in Ferozepur flyover blockade case. In addition to this, NDA has failed to implement the promises made while lifting the dharna from Delhi borders. Ashish Kumar Mishra, accused of Lakhimpur Kheri case, has been given bail. If PM makes any announcement ahead of his visit regarding implementation of our demands, including dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, we may postpone our protest plan. Otherwise, there is a call to all unions of Punjab under the banner of SKM to lodge protest against PM’s visit.” The PM is coming in Jalandhar on February 14, in Pathankot on February 16 and Abohar on February 18.

Surjeet Singh Phul, president of BKU Krantikari, said, “Though FIR was lodged against 150 unidentified people at Kulgadi police station of Ferozepur district, cops are calling many farmers and are asking them to get bail, or they will be taking action. However, we have refused to apply for bail. If they arrest any of our members, we will lodge protest across the state.”

Recently, the inquiry committee appointed by Supreme Court had visited Ferozepur.

Phul said, “Cops are telling many of our farmers that through video footage they have identified them and they have a lot of pressure on them due to which farmers have to apply for bail. However, our members had not planned that protest. They were marching towards DC office but cops stopped them. Hence, they sat at the same spot. So why should we apply for any bail?”

Regarding protest plans against the PM, Phul said, “On February 14, there will be protests at tehsil level across the state apart from showing black flags to PM on the route from where he enters rally venue. On February 16 and 17 in Pathankot and Abohar respectively, protests will be near rally venue only by peacefully showing black flags.”