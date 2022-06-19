Agnipath protest: Jalandhar highway blocked for nearly five hours

A large number of people gathered at Jalandhar‘s Punjab Armed Police (PAP) chowk on Saturday afternoon and protested for nearly five hours against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for military recruitments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to the protesting youth and told them that his government supports them in this protest.

Visuals of protest held by agitated youth against Agnipath scheme at diff locations in Jalandhar today. They strictly demanded rollback of #AgnipathScheme pic.twitter.com/NBfjyeE9wH — Kusum Aroraکسم اروڑہਕੁਸੁਮ ਅਰੋੜਾ (@Arora24Kusum) June 18, 2022

The youth, who had come from both city and rural areas, first blocked the highway on the busiest flyover at PAP chowk on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway. The police reached the spot and brought them down. However, the protestors then blocked the roads beneath the flyover and heavy traffic jams were seen on both sides of the highway.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders reached the spot and Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Kumar Arora arranged a call between a protesting youth speak and CM Mann.

Protest against #Agnipath: Vandalism at ludhiana railway station and National Highway blocked in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/DMBR56BVjZ — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ہرسمرن سنگھ (@harsimrans307) June 18, 2022

During the conversation, Mann assured the youth that the Punjab government was with the protestors. The youth demanded from the chief minister that in the coming session of the Punjab assembly, the government must pass a resolution against the Agnipath scheme.

A large number of police personnel also reached the spot to avoid any untoward incident. Commuters on the highway faced huge inconvenience because of the road block. In the evening, the police detained some of the protesting youth while some left the place on their own.

Station house officer (SHO) of Ramamandi police station, inspector Navdeep Singh, said that there was no loss of property but traffic got disturbed on the highway.