After Delhi Police, Punjab Police now booked in Rajasthan on kidnapping charges

Days after the Delhi Police booked the Punjab Police for the kidnapping of BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, an FIR has been registered against them in Rajasthan for allegedly abducting a man. The case has been registered against 14 policemen of the Hoshiarpur police, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), a station house officer (SHO), and some unknown persons.

A First Information Report dated May 6 was registered at the Kunharhi police station of Rajasthan’s Kota city under Sections 365 (abduction with an intention of wrongful confinement) 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 115 (abetting commission of an offence), 120B, (criminal conspiracy), and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 59 of of the NDPS Act. It mentioned that a man called Harnoor, 21, from Sawalpura in the Boondi district of Rajasthan was abducted by the Punjab Police from a hotel in Kota on March 7.

Nirmal Singh, the father of the man, alleged that his son was abducted for ransom and when the money was denied the Punjab Police implicated him in a false case of carrying 10 kg of opium. The man is lodged in a jail in Punjab’s Gurdaspur for the last three months.

However, the Punjab Police said that a case under the NDPS Act was registered on March 7 against Harnoor Singh. They said the man was travelling in his vehicle with a Rajasthan registration number in Hoshiarpur and after his vehicle was searched, they recovered 10 kg of opium.

Harnoor’s father, on the other hand, claimed that Punjab Police had picked up his son from a hotel in Rajasthan. His father had even lodged a missing report of his son on March 8 in Rajasthan.

After trying to locate his son through his Apple ID, the father found that he was picked up from a hotel and then his last location was shown in Hoshiarpur. The family then came to know that a case of opium recovery has been registered by the Hoshiarpur police against Harnoor. Later, the family got the CCTV footage from the hotel where the policemen had met their son. They also got the CCTV footage of all the toll plazas from Kota to Hoshiarpur. After collecting evidence, the family filed a complaint against the Hoshiarpur police and an FIR was lodged on this basis. They also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police had implicated Harnoor in a false case.

The Hoshiarpur police are tight-lipped on the issue.