After cops pick up aide for questioning, Congress MLA protests against SSP

Nawanshahr’s Congress MLA Angad Saini Thursday sat on a dharna against the local SSP, Harmanbir Singh Gill, accusing him of booking party workers under false cases. The dharna was triggered by Gill detaining Saini’s close aide and personal assistant, Vikas Soni, in a two year old case of alleged illegal liquor supply. Soni was let off by police after being made to sit for 50 minutes at the Sadar police station.

After his release, Saini sat on a dharna with his supporters outside the Nawanshahr administrative complex. The group later went to the SSP office where they raised slogans against the SSP and asked police administration to stop registering fake cases.

MLA Saini, while addressing the media in the evening, said that SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill and his family had allegedly grabbed their land worth Rs 15 crore in Amritsar which he got vacated in November 2018 and now the SSP was taking the revenge for it by booking Congress workers.

The illegal liquor case was registered two years back on April 5, 2019 during Lok Sabha elections when Police had arrested two Mohali based men Balwinder Singh and Maan Singh and seized 800 boxes of illegal liquor which was brought from Haryana to Nawanshahr. Later Later, a Special investigation team (SIT) headed by then SSP Nawanshahr Alka Meena was formed to probe the matter. The SIT gave its report on August 19, 2021 and mentioned that accused Ravinder Singh, Honey Chadha and Gaurav Chopra, had brought illegal liquor to Nawanshahr in connivance with Vikas Soni. The SIT had recommended the arrest of Soni like all other accused in this case.

Asked about an SIT report that found Soni guilty, the MLA said that SSP Meena, who was heading SIT, remained here at SSP post for over two years and she filed probe report just a day before her transfer. “But in actuality, this report was signed after her transfer from here in back date and the reason best known to the police officials,” he alleged.

“We will not tolerate such fake cases,” he said demanding transfer of the SSP, reiterating that he was doing all this because “I have personal rivalry with SSP because of my land grabbing case.” SSP Gill could not be contacted.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar Police Station, Satish Kumar, said that they had picked up Soni for questioning. When asked why SIT had mentioned his name then why he was let off by police, he said that he has not got the report of SIT yet.