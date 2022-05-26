scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
After Cheema’s invitation to discuss demands, ‘chakka jam’ postponed

The farmer organisations of Punjab have postponed their ‘chakka jam’ programme for one day after getting an invitation for a meeting with Punjab Cooperative Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to discuss their demands mainly the pending dues of Rs 900 of farmers towards the Sugarmills. The meeting will took place in Jalandhar’s circuit House at 4:30 […]

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
May 26, 2022 6:51:13 am
Punjab Cooperative Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The farmer organisations of Punjab have postponed their ‘chakka jam’ programme for one day after getting an invitation for a meeting with Punjab Cooperative Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to discuss their demands mainly the pending dues of Rs 900 of farmers towards the Sugarmills.

The meeting will took place in Jalandhar’s circuit House at 4:30 pm on May 26. Farmers earlier had announced a chakka jam from 10 AM to 2 PM on May 26.

After getting this letter for the meeting the 16 farm organisations of Punjab held a meeting today in which several farmer leader participated including Harmeet Singh Kadian, Manjit Singh Rai and Satnam Singh Sahni.

Talking to the press Harmeet Singh Kadian and Manjit Singh Rai inform that around Rs.900 crore balance dues of the farmers are still pending towards the sugar mills of the Punjab and the payment of this amount is not being made despite the repeated reminders to the government and the mills.

