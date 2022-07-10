After a six-year wait, Pak girl to marry Jalandhar man today

They say love is in the eyes, eyes don’t need a visa, dreams don’t have borders; but when it comes to cross-border alliance, the reality is different. Visa is unavoidable. And who knows better than this Pakistani Christian girl who fell in love with an Indian boy from Jalandhar, but had to wait for six long years to walk down the aisle.

After going through the cumbersome process of getting an Indian visa, finally, Shumaila from Youhanabad (Lahore) got the legal document to enter India and is looking forward to marry her beloved Kamal Kalyan, a resident of Jalandhar.

After seeing each other virtually on video calls for six years, they will tie the knot on Sunday (July 10). Shumaila, along with her parents, has already reached Jalandhar via Wagah border where Kamal and his family welcomed them on Wednesday. The marriage will be solemnised with Punjabi rituals. Shumaila, a 12th pass, met Kamal for the first time over phone.

“There was a marriage in our family in 2016 and my distant maternal uncle, Kamal’s father, called us in Pakistan on a video call. The families from both sides had a long chat during the call, and at that time we saw each other for the first time.”

Kamal said, “My family liked Shumaila very much. My father proceeded further on the alliance and got the photos of Shumaila. I liked her, but it took me a year to make her accept my proposal.” In 2018, both the families announced “our engagement over phone”, Kamal added.

They were supposed to get married in 2020, but then Covid got in the way.

Shumaila and her family had a tough time getting visa as her case was processed 2-3 times before she got the green light from the Indian authorities.

At present, Shumaila – who is in her late 20s – has visa for 45 days and hopes that Indian government extends her visa period after marriage.

“I am very happy after coming here and am looking forward to my marriage with Kamal. This could happen because we both were determined to make it happen,” Shumaila said, adding that she got lots of love here in Jalandhar. While the couple are waiting for their big day on Sunday, they registered a court marriage on Saturday.

Kamal, who runs a car bazaar business in Jalandhar, said that after court marriage, they are now planning to seek Indian citizenship for Shumaila. “He is loving and caring, and I believe that a man who cares for his parents, will take care of his wife too,” Shumaila said. “I wish that the Indian government considered my case for citizenship as now I want to live here,” she added.