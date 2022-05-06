‘AAP will speed up drive to free govt land from encroachments’

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Thursday claimed that he his department has manged to get 100 acres of government land freed from illegal possession across the state.

He added that his department has been directed to gather fresh details of land under illegal possession across the state up to 2021.

The minister cited a 2010 report saying that there was more than 50,000 acres of government land under illegal possession as per that report.

The Rural Development & Panchayats Department, he said, had in the last few days illegal possessions have been removed from 79 acres and one kanal of land, including 62 acres of land only in Jalandhar division.