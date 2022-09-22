Jalandhar: Argument breaks out between AAP MLA Raman Arora and DCP Naresh Dogra, case registered

An argument took place between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Naresh Dogra Wednesday evening over a property dispute between two private people in Punjab’s Jalandhar city following which their supporters clashed with each other.

The police have registered a case against some people after this scuffle under attempt to murder and SC / ST ACT in Police Station 6.

It is learnt that the scuffle took place between two groups over a dispute related to keeping things in front of each other’s shop in Shastri market last night. While one group is close to the AAP MLA, the other person is a relative of DCP Dogra.

Both groups later gathered at a publication house to sort out the matter where the MLA and the DCP initially indulged in a verbal brawl following which their supporters resorted to manhandling each other.

Three men sustained injuries during the melee and were admitted to the civil hospital where also they indulged in the scuffle. They ransacked the hospital following which the staff called the police force late at night. Police Commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu then ordered the filing of two FIRs.

Demanding action against Dogra, Arora said he will provide the recording of the incident, the video of which is now viral on social media, to the police commissioner.

DCP Jalandhar Jaskaran Singh Teja, who is investigating the case, told the media that they have registered a case but did not reveal the names of the accused.

Advertisement

The AAP MLA said that DCP Dogra’s behaviour was improper and he had a complaint against him. DCP Dogra could not be reached for his comments.