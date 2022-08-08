scorecardresearch
AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman removes toll plaza barrier amid ‘delay’, staff says he abused them

In a now viral video, Ghuman, who represents the Dasuya constituency, can be seen pulling the barrier to let his car move through and allowing several other vehicles to pass without paying the toll fee. The incident happened at the Cholang toll plaza Saturday evening.

August 8, 2022 1:13:55 pm
AAP legislator Karambir Singh Ghuman allegedly pulled up the barrier at a toll plaza near Tanda in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur over the weekend without waiting for the staff to open the lane.

Ghuman, who was returning to Dasuya, was allegedly annoyed because the staff did not remove the barrier immediately as his cavalcade reached the Cholang toll plaza. He then got off his vehicle and pulled the barrier himself to let his car pass and was also seen scolding the staff at the toll plaza. Government vehicles are entitled to free passage.

A toll plaza staff said they were busy on the other side when the AAP MLA’s vehicle entered the VIP lane. Ghuman did not wait for them to open the lane and removed the barrier to let his vehicle pass, the staff added. The staff also said as the MLA pulled up the barrier several other vehicles also left without paying the toll fee.

Ghuman could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.

