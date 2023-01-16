scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

A match with hockey Olympians that Congress leader couldn’t play

Dressed in sports gear, Pargat Singh looked like a sportsman when he welcomed Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra entered Jalandhar from the Phillaur side on Saturday. But after the cancellation of the event due to Jalandhar MP’s sudden demise yesterday, he was seen wearing a turban and a simple attire.

ongress, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chaudhry Santokh Singh, Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsRahul Gandhi with hockey ex-Olympians at Khalsa College, Jalandhar, on Sunday. Express
Listen to this article
A match with hockey Olympians that Congress leader couldn’t play
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Rahul Gandhi was to play a hockey match with Olympians during his Jalandhar leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday but the tragic demise of MP Chaudhry Santokh Singh changed everything.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh, the former captain of the Indian hockey team who won the hearts of sports lovers with his drags and flicks on the playfield, had made arrangements for a hockey  match at Lyllapur Khalsa college ground. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to play with all former hockey Olympians of Jalandhar. Today, the match was cancelled but Rahul did meet  all the Olympians.

Pargat wanted to showcase how hockey and Jalandhar are synonymous with each other. Over a dozen Olympians hail from Jalandhar’s two hockey villages of Sansarpur and Mithapur. Pargat Singh himself hails from Mithapur village. Pargat Singh is the only captain of any hockey team in the world who had represented his team twice in a row in the Olympics.

Dressed in sports gear, Pargat Singh looked like a sportsman when he welcomed Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra entered Jalandhar from the Phillaur side on Saturday. But after the cancellation of the event due to Jalandhar MP’s sudden demise yesterday, he was seen wearing a turban and a simple attire.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...

Even late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary had visited the match venue at Khalsa College where Rahul was supposed to wield a hockey stick on astroturf.

Pargat had also organised Bhangra and Gidda performances by local artistes who were  to escort the Yatra from the BSF chowk but this part of the programme was also  canceled.

Today Pargat accompanied  Rahul Gandhi throughout his Yatra in the city.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 04:15 IST
Next Story

Kumar Birla willing, Govt wanted him for 1 more year but IIM-A board voted to get new chairman

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close