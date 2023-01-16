A match with hockey Olympians that Congress leader couldn’t play

Rahul Gandhi was to play a hockey match with Olympians during his Jalandhar leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday but the tragic demise of MP Chaudhry Santokh Singh changed everything.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt Pargat Singh, the former captain of the Indian hockey team who won the hearts of sports lovers with his drags and flicks on the playfield, had made arrangements for a hockey match at Lyllapur Khalsa college ground. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to play with all former hockey Olympians of Jalandhar. Today, the match was cancelled but Rahul did meet all the Olympians.

Pargat wanted to showcase how hockey and Jalandhar are synonymous with each other. Over a dozen Olympians hail from Jalandhar’s two hockey villages of Sansarpur and Mithapur. Pargat Singh himself hails from Mithapur village. Pargat Singh is the only captain of any hockey team in the world who had represented his team twice in a row in the Olympics.

Dressed in sports gear, Pargat Singh looked like a sportsman when he welcomed Rahul Gandhi as the Yatra entered Jalandhar from the Phillaur side on Saturday. But after the cancellation of the event due to Jalandhar MP’s sudden demise yesterday, he was seen wearing a turban and a simple attire.

Even late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary had visited the match venue at Khalsa College where Rahul was supposed to wield a hockey stick on astroturf.

Pargat had also organised Bhangra and Gidda performances by local artistes who were to escort the Yatra from the BSF chowk but this part of the programme was also canceled.

Today Pargat accompanied Rahul Gandhi throughout his Yatra in the city.