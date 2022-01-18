65 office bearers of AAP resign in Jalandhar

A total of 65 office bearers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in two Vidhan Sabha segments of Jalandhar Monday resigned from the party claiming “dictatorship and no power to the local leaders” forced them to take the decision.

Those who resigned include ward president, circle presidents, block presidents, coordinators and others.

According to former district president of AAP, Dr Shiv Dayal Mali, 28 officer bearers from Jalandhar West and 37 from Jalandhar Central assembly segments have submitted their resignations.

He said that the entire state unit is being controlled from Delhi and there is no freedom to the local leaders. He said that the majority of the AAP MLAs, who were chosen in 2017 Vidhan sabha elections, had already left the party because of the dictatorship of the Delhi leaders.