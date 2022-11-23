scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

4 mobile phones recovered inside Kapurthala Central Jail in Punjab

The jail administration has been conducting regular surprise checks to check the use of mobile phones inside the barracks, Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal said.

Four mobile phones and two battery chargers were recovered from the barracks of Punjab’s Kapurthala Central Jail (Representational image)

Four mobile phones and two battery chargers were recovered from the barracks of Punjab’s Kapurthala Central Jail following a surprise check on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, officials recovered one mobile phone charger from the washroom of Barrack No 2, one mobile phone and two batteries from accused Balwinder Singh, one mobile phone from accused Gurpinder Singh and one smartphone from accused Virender Singh alias Ricky from the jail’s high-security zone.

The jail administration has been conducting regular surprise checks to check the use of mobile phones, Dhaliwal said, adding that they have written to the Kapurthala Kotwali police station for further action against the accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:08:59 pm
Next Story

Sagarika Ghatge has a beautiful anniversary wish for husband Zaheer Khan: ‘To the best man I know’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X