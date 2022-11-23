4 mobile phones recovered inside Kapurthala Central Jail in Punjab

Four mobile phones and two battery chargers were recovered from the barracks of Punjab’s Kapurthala Central Jail following a surprise check on Wednesday, officials said.

According to Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, officials recovered one mobile phone charger from the washroom of Barrack No 2, one mobile phone and two batteries from accused Balwinder Singh, one mobile phone from accused Gurpinder Singh and one smartphone from accused Virender Singh alias Ricky from the jail’s high-security zone.

The jail administration has been conducting regular surprise checks to check the use of mobile phones, Dhaliwal said, adding that they have written to the Kapurthala Kotwali police station for further action against the accused.