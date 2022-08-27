scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

3 armed men attack drug de-addiction centre counsellor’s car in Kapurthala, injure her

Police said they have registered a Daily Diary Report and are trying to locate the culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

armed man attack drug de-addiction centre counsellor, Punjab’s KapurthalaKapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur said that Shaminder had received injuries on her body and her medico-legal report has been sent to the police.

Three unidentified masked armed men allegedly attacked and injured a woman, who works as counsellor at a drug de-addiction centre at Civil Hospital in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Friday morning while she was travelling to her workplace along with another colleague. The police, who are yet to lodge a first information report (FIR) in the incident, said they would do so after recording the victim’s detailed statement.

Shaminder Kaur told the media that she was attacked on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar Road near PUDA Colony. She said she was driving a car and was on her way to the hospital from Jalandhar, along with her colleague, counsellor Manpreet Singh. When the car reached near PUDA Colony, which is located close to Kapurthala city, a white Alto car which was following their car allegedly overtook them, and waylaid the car. Three men then allegedly attacked the car with baseballs and swords and smashed the windscreen, injuring her, she said.

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur said that Shaminder had received injuries on her body and her medico-legal report has been sent to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said the police have registered a Daily Diary Report and are trying to locate the culprits with the help of CCTV footage. A criminal case will be registered under relevant sections after the detailed statement of the victim, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:51:25 am
Next Story

Safdarjung Hospital’s long history — from treating American soldiers during World War II to producing medical greats

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Sealed doors, covered swimming pools: Those in vicinity of Supertech towers prepare

Sealed doors, covered swimming pools: Those in vicinity of Supertech towers prepare

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement