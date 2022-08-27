3 armed men attack drug de-addiction centre counsellor’s car in Kapurthala, injure her

Three unidentified masked armed men allegedly attacked and injured a woman, who works as counsellor at a drug de-addiction centre at Civil Hospital in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Friday morning while she was travelling to her workplace along with another colleague. The police, who are yet to lodge a first information report (FIR) in the incident, said they would do so after recording the victim’s detailed statement.

Shaminder Kaur told the media that she was attacked on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar Road near PUDA Colony. She said she was driving a car and was on her way to the hospital from Jalandhar, along with her colleague, counsellor Manpreet Singh. When the car reached near PUDA Colony, which is located close to Kapurthala city, a white Alto car which was following their car allegedly overtook them, and waylaid the car. Three men then allegedly attacked the car with baseballs and swords and smashed the windscreen, injuring her, she said.

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur said that Shaminder had received injuries on her body and her medico-legal report has been sent to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh said the police have registered a Daily Diary Report and are trying to locate the culprits with the help of CCTV footage. A criminal case will be registered under relevant sections after the detailed statement of the victim, he added.