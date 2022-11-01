scorecardresearch
2 books on Delhi farmers’ stir released in Jalandhar

The books titled “Trolley Yug” and “378 Din” are dedicated to the Delhi farmers’ morcha against the now-repealed three central farm laws.

The books titled "Trolley Yug" and "378 Din" are dedicated to the Delhi farmers' morcha. (File Representational Photo)

Two book on ‘Delhi Kisan Andolan’ were released on Monday during the ongoing ‘Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da’ at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall, Jalandhar.



In the 150-page novel (Trolley Yug), its author Balbir Parwana has tried to describe the entire farmers’ agitation in Delhi till the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections early this year.

“I have tried to highlight that ‘Delhi Morcha’ was the result of ‘farming distress’, the genesis of which lies in the ‘Green Revolution’ model of farming in the state,” said Parwana while talking to The Indian Express.

“With such ‘morchas’, we got certain things (three farm laws cancelled) done, but beyond that no change could be brought to the lives of the small and marginal farmers, as farming distress is continuing, suicide is taking place, debts are increasing day by day,” added Parwana, who has written 40 books.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:02:06 am
