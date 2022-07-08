’17 out of 43 districts in Punjab and Haryana record deficit rainfall’

While the onset of monsoon last week may have brought widespread rain in Punjab and Haryana region, experts say 17 districts out of 43 in both the states have received deficit rainfall.

The Chandigarh Indian Meteorological Department data shows that in the past few days from July 1, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have received 33.8 mm, 42.8 mm, and 181.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

Also, the cumulative rainfall recorded in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 1 to July 6 was 73.3 mm, 78.8 mm and 242 mm, respectively, which is 5% less than the normal in Punjab, 6% surplus in Haryana and 26% surplus in Chandigarh.

According to the data, 12 out of the 23 districts in Punjab have recorded deficit rainfall. Mukatsar Sahib tops the list with 58% deficit rainfall followed by Hoshiarpir (55%) and Sangrur (43%).

Mansa and Moga have each recorded 39% deficit rainfall, while Tarn Taran and Barnala have recorded 34% and 31% rain deficit, respectively. Fazilka and Amritsar have registered 30% and 27% rain deficit, respectively. Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar have recorded 20%, 16% and 8% less rainfall, respectively.

In Punjab, Fatehgarh Sahib got the highest rainfall to date recording 78% surplus rainfall. Kohai and Ferozepur districts recorded 71% and 52% surplus rainfall, respectively. Ludhiana had 48% surplus rainfall. Ropar got 42%, Kapurthala (38%), Faridkot (32%), Batuibda (24%) and Pathankot received 22% surplus rainfall, respectively.

In Haryana, five out of the 22 districts have recorded deficit rainfall.

They include Yamuna Nagar and Ambala with 36% less rainfall, Karnal with 23% deficit rainfall, Bhiwani with 21% less rainfall and Hisar with 16% less rainfall.

In Haryana, Jhajjar got the highest rainfall with 143% surplus rainfall followed by Panipat and Rohtak where 66% and 52% surplus rain, respectively, was recorded. Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri also received 43% and 31% surplus rainfall, respectively, while Sonipat and Fatehabad got 30% and 23% surplus rainfall, respectively. The remaining districts in Haryana also received 2% to 21% surplus rainfall.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, received 242 mm rainfall against the required 191.7 mm rainfall.