125th year of Saragarhi Battle: Play staged in Jalandhar to pay tributes to Sikh soldiers

On the 125th anniversary of the Saragarhi Battle, a play ‘Jang-e-Saragarhi’ was staged at the local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium Monday evening where artists of Punjab Art Theatre displayed the unparalleled bravery of the 21 Sikh soldiers of 36 Sikh regiment who laid down their lives in a fierce battle against Afghans on September 12, 1897.

The artists exhibited the sequence of the Saragarhi Battle and how the Sikh soldiers fought bravely rather than surrendering before more than 10,000 Afghan tribesmen. The performance enthralled the audience as it gave each spectator the experience to imagine oneself on the battlefield. The play was organised by the Jalandhar district administration.

The last stand battle was fought at Saragarhi, which is currently in Pakistan, on September 12, 1897, where the 21 Sikh soldiers forced over 10,000 Afghans to stay back for over six hours.

Besides paying tributes to the Sikh martyrs, the Jalandhar administration also presented a shawl to the descendant of a Saragarhi Battle martyr Ram Singh who was born in village Kandola of Jalandhar district. Ram Singh was one among the 21 Sikh soldiers who took part in the battle.

The ‘Jang-E-Saragarhi’ directed by Harbaksh Singh Lata, explained the various facets of the battle weaving together a series of touching incidents of the time.

MLAs Raman Arora and Sheetal Angular and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and other dignitaries later met the members of Punjab Art Theatre and congratulated them.