Jalandhar woman returns from Saudi Arabia

After returning from Saudi Arabia, Jalandhar-based Sonia Lal Chand, who reached her home Wednesday evening, said she had returned from “hell and appeal to several like her not to go there”.

Sonia had gone there on August 31 to work as a domestic maid at the house of a Saudi national and had recently appealed to the Indian government through a video for bringing her back as she was being tortured there.

“I will work here to feed my family, but will never go anywhere. I remained in captivity of a family where they used to beat me mercilessly,” an emotional Sonia told The Indian Express.

Sonia hails from Atti village in Phillaur. She has three daughters and a physically challenged husband. “I had almost lost hopes of ever coming back to India, but I am really thankful to the government and Sushma Swaraj for giving me a new life. It is an appeal to women, particularly young girls, not to go to Saudi Arabia for work,” she said.

“Here, at our one-room home and with my family, I feel like I am in the best place in the world,” Sonia said.

Indian women are being sold there as slaves, she said, adding that there was a gang of agents involved in it.

