Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary: Neglected for decades, a holy city finally gets its due

A SMALL town that is about to witness one of the biggest religious celebrations the country has ever witnessed in the form of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary struggled for 59 years to get the status of a ‘holy city’.

Successive governments, even the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — being the pivotal body entrusted with managing gurdwaras and propagating tenets of Sikhism — failed to give this town its due despite its historical significance. Sultanpur Lodhi is where Guru Nanak is said to have spent 14 years of his life, and meditated under a ‘Ber’ tree which still exists in the premises of the Gurudwara Ber Sahib. It is here that the first Sikh master laid the very foundation of Sikhism by reciting the ‘Mool Mantra’ (the first composition of the holy Sikh text). Yet, no government set up even an educational institute or a bus stand here for decades.

In less than a month, Sultanpur Lodhi — with a population of less than 20,000 — which falls under Kapurthala district, will be sprawling with close to 60 lakh visitors between November 1 to 15, to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary on November 12. Perhaps that is why this town has finally gained prominence. Efforts are being made to bring its infrastructure and other facilities up to date. Roads are being built, a bridge is being constructed for connectivity, and the town has been given a fresh coat of white.

A peek into history

* In 1969, when the 500th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated, the then Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government in the state (with Gurnam Singh as the first SAD chief minister of Punjab) had set up the Guru Dev University at Amritsar and several other colleges in other parts. Not one educational institute was opened in Sultanpur Lodhi.

* In October 2006, the 165 km ‘Kali Bein’ rivulet was renamed the ‘Holy Bein’. This is the water body where Guru Nanak is said to have gained enlightenment after taking a dip. It is said that he disappeared while taking the dip and came out on the third day with ‘Mool Mantra’ ‘Ik Onkar’.

The ‘Kali Bein’ had earned its name due to the untreated sewage and waste from around 50 villages being dumped in it, until environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal stepped forward to clean it without any help from any government and SGPC — which has a huge budget due to collections from the large number of gurdwaras under it — with the help of his followers. Sewer water is still being discharged into the holy rivulet, which Seechewal said will should be stopped immediately.

* Fifty-nine years after independence, Sultanpur Lodhi was declared ‘Holy city’ by the then Congress government in 2006, when the Home Department issued a letter mentioning that a notification regarding the same would come on April 1, 2007. However, the notification never came out because of the change of government in Punjab in 2007, when the SAD-BJP came to power after Assembly polls.

* In 2010, the Home Department finally issued an order declaring the ‘holy city’ status.

* In 2018, the first government college — Bebe Nanaki Memorial University College for Girls, where professional courses like BCA/B.Com are taught, was set up here. The Congress government had started this to mark the celebrations of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

Present day

For the first time, a bridge is being constructed on the Beas near Lakhwarian, which will connect nearly two dozen villages located on an island on the river. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 9.83 crore and 65% work has been completed till date. Sultanpur Lodhi’s first bus stand, was completed this month. It is yet to be inaugurated.

The town, which was lacking links and approach roads from various villages, is also going to have dozens of new roads after decades.

The credit war

With a fortnight to go for the celebrations, both Congress and SAD are squabbling over the event. While SAD wanted the main stage of the function to be set up by the SAD-dominated SGPC, Congress said it is the right of state government to organise the main function, while SGPC too is claiming the same to be its responsibility, being a religious body.

“Sultanpur Lodhi remained neglected for decades and it was our government in 2006 which announced the ‘holy city’ status. Where were SAD and SGPC all these years when the former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had the privilege of holding the post five times?” asked Congress MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Navtej Singh Cheema.

Senior SAD leader and former minister Bibi Jagir Kaur said they have no objection if the government wants to organise its own programmes but there was no need to organise such a big celebration separately. About the development of the city, she admitted it is not up to the mark.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure development in Sultanpur Lodhi, adding that SGPC is a religious body. He added that SGPC is getting a ‘Mool Mantra’ building constructed, which will be a state of art setup depicting the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, with the help of an NRI. This will come up near the place where Guru Nanak had recited the ‘Mool Mantra’ after coming out of the Bein.

Rift over main stage

In June, members of the Congress government and SAD started making statements on the setting up of the main pandal. Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had appealed them to celebrate the occasion jointly and asked for a joint coordination committee which included SGPC, SAD and government representatives. On July 18 this year, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal wrote to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to send two nominated members for the joint coordination committee. The committee was formed, which included SGPC chief Longowal, SGPC secretary Roop Singh and Baba Naurang Singh, SAD’s former ministers Bibi Jagir Kaur, Tota Singh, Congress ministers Sukhjinder Singh Radhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Three meetings of this committee were held on August 14, September 7 and October 5. No government representative attended the first two meetings, while the third was attended by Channi not Randhawa, who was miffed over SGPC’s action of taking along the SAD president while an extending invitation to the President and PM, but no government representative. On October 12, SGPC had announced it would set up a separate stage.