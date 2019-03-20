‘Fund for favour’: Jalandhar MP calls ‘sting op’ by news channel ‘doctored’

Jalandhar’s sitting Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Tuesday accused a news channel of trying to “tarnish his image” after the latter aired an alleged sting operation purportedly showing the MP seeking funds in exchange for a “favour” on coming to power.

Advertising

Chaudhary — a contender for the ticket from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat (reserve) — also alleged that the video was “doctored”.

In the video, Chaudhary was purportedly seen telling a reporter, “Tum hume paisa do, hum tumhe favour denge. (You give us money, we will do you a favour).”

Both Chaudhary and the reporter were allegedly seen talking about the impact of digitisation and demonetisation, and the former purportedly claimed that no one had been left with any money as a result, and that the UPA was all set to come to power and political funding would result in investment.

Advertising

Chaudhary issued a statement which said that the “so-called sting operation by BJP funded TV channel is doctored and aimed at tarnishing my image”.

He demanded that Election Commission probe the “political funding” of this channel, so that the media is not “misused”.

“It was a paid job by a paid media house run by the propaganda machinery of BJP,” Chaudhary said, adding that the telecast was out of context and manipulated.