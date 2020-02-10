Youth thrashed, paraded naked in Jaipur for shooting TikTok video with girl

Additional DCP Manoj Choudhary told news agency ANI that the girl’s father stripped the youth and thrashed him after the TikTok video went viral. (ANI) Additional DCP Manoj Choudhary told news agency ANI that the girl’s father stripped the youth and thrashed him after the TikTok video went viral. (ANI)

A youth was paraded naked in Jaipur for shooting a TikTok video with a 14-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

Additional DCP Manoj Choudhary told news agency ANI that the girl’s father stripped the youth and thrashed him after the TikTok video went viral.

“After the video went viral, the girl’s father made the boy take off his clothes and beat him up. An FIR has been lodged agaisnt the youth under POCSO and SC/ST Acts on the complaint of the girl’s family,” said Choudhary.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd