Youth ends life in Dausa, his last wish — beam news of death on TV

A youth from Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Dausa district of Rajasthan, leaving behind a video in his cellphone saying the news of his death be beamed on news channels in Delhi and the newspapers print a photo of him.

Police said the body of the youth, identified as Mukesh, was found early Wednesday. The cellphone was found in his pocket.

“Some local villagers spotted the body hanging from a tree and alerted us around 6 am,” said Sub Inspector Veer Singh, SHO of Mehandipur Balaji police station. “Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide… We have contacted his family in Delhi,” he said. Mukesh’s parents were dead and he only had a brother. Singh said it was unclear how Mukesh ended up in Dausa.

In the video, Mukesh is seen saying, “I’m Mukesh, and am committing suicide. I am an orphan. My happiness, my dying wish is that the news of my death be shown in all of Delhi. No one is responsible for my death.” He says, “Show this news 3-4 times in a day, I am committing suicide on my own… I have a photo in my pocket, print it in the newspaper.” He then appears to momentarily break down. “God shouldn’t make anyone an orphan…,” he says.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App