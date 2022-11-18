Young girls being forced into prostitution in numerous districts of Rajasthan: NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement on Friday that there is enough evidence to conclude that young girls are being forced into prostitution in numerous districts of Rajasthan.

The NCW issued the statement, saying that it had taken cognizance of media reports that in the Rajasthan area of Bhilwara, conflicts over loan repayments were purportedly resolved by auctioning off young women on stamp papers.

A two-member fact-finding team had been constituted by the Commission to look into the issue. Chairperson Rekha Sharma also visited Sawai Madhopur to inquire into the situation, said the NCW.

“There is enough evidence to conclude that young girls are being forced into prostitution in numerous districts of Rajasthan, including Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur, with highway sides being the most common locations,” said the NCW in the press note.

“Due to threats from the Panchayat and local government, the people are under pressure to conceal the true extent of child prostitution and trafficking.The Central Government must constitute an SIT to carry out the probe,” it added.

The NCW said that during interaction with families, it was observed that every family had six to nine minor girls living under one roof and these girls were unable to tell their relationship with others in the family.

“In order to establish the relationship, DNA tests on young girls and their respective families must be performed. It is crucial to rescue and provide proper rehabilitation to minor girls who have been coerced into forced prostitution,” the statement added.

“Rajasthan seems to be both a source and a destination for the trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation, prostitution, etc. The public should be made aware of these issues, and authorities should be sensitized,” said the statement.

The NCW said in its recommendations that Rajasthan government may be advised to keep the track record of every girl child born. Enforcement agencies must be proactive in dealing with such issues.