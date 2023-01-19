Writing as resistance is not necessarily about fighting tyrants, making powerful speeches: Abdulrazak Gurnah at JLF 2023

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) Thursday, Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah said writing as a form of resistance is not necessarily about nobility or bravery alone, but also about resistance to forgetfulness, distraction, neglect, and upholding ideas and beliefs we think are important and are of value.

“I was asked to speak, of all things, about ‘writing as a form of resistance.’ It is a good way of describing what writing is. It sounds noble, brave, taking on whatever – resisting. But resisting what? Or what is it that writing is resistant to? Or can be resistance? So that’s much more interesting. Because it kind of refers to the more ordinary aspect of what writing’s about, the kind of sweat-stained business of working every day and piling up the pages,” Gurnah said.

“It really isn’t about nobility or bravery alone. It is also about just working. And working at perhaps things which go on over time, rather than inspirations or sudden epiphanies,” he said.

Going back to the question of writing as a form of resistance, he said it is, “First of all, probably resistance to forgetfulness. Resistance to not allowing what we know and what we remember, to pass away unnoticed. In an important way, at least for me…there is a kind of responsibility in that.”

“But it is also resistance to distraction. To have our minds taken away from what our minds should be focusing on. And distracted by other things that might appear, in the first instance, in a way more appealing or more pleasant and more immediate,” the Tanzanian-born British novelist said.

Third, he said, “It is resistance to neglect, to ensure that the things we care for, the things that are important, are not neglected, are not distorted by other narratives, are not pushed away by people who wish to inform us that the world is different from what all knowledge tells us.”

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2021 said, “I think above all, it is about upholding those ideas and beliefs that we think are important and that we value. So, if somebody says writing is resistance, those are kind of things I think of, rather than necessarily fighting tyrants, or necessarily standing on platforms and making powerful speeches to energise people”.

Gurnah, whose latest book is Afterlives, added writing as resistance is about the “ordinary, mundane business of not forgetting, of making sure that what is important is always kept alive.”

“From the list of events and the list of participants I know that many of those people, the work that they have been doing, or not doing, is precisely what I’m describing. So, perhaps I am not telling you all what you don’t know, but – writing as a form of resistance – I’m reminding you that this is what writing is for,” he said.

The five-day JLF, which began on Thursday at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, will host over 350 speakers from across a range of countries.

The 16th edition of JLF will witness recipients of major awards, including the Nobel Prize, the Booker, International Booker, the Pulitzer, the Sahitya Akademi, Baillie Gifford, PEN America Literary Awards, the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, among others.