Woman killed, feet chopped for silver; 400 cops deployed

With the Opposition BJP slamming the Congress government over the law and order situation in the state, Rajasthan Police Wednesday formed a team of 400 personnel to find out who killed a middle-aged woman and chopped off her feet to steal her silver jewellery at Khatepura village in Jaipur Rural’s Jamwa Ramgarh sub-division.

“We have deployed 30 teams with around 400 policemen. This includes four Additional SPs, eight Deputy SPs, 15 Circle Inspectors and two companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC),” SP Rural Shankar Dutt Sharma said.

“They are searching the entire area for weapons or any clue whatsoever. We have also deployed the dog squad, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, the cyber team, etc…We have been camping there since yesterday,” the SP said.

The victim, Geeta Devi Sharma, was out in the fields shepherding her cattle on Tuesday when the attack is suspected to have occurred. Her body was later found in the fields by a villager, police said. Her neck and ears also had injury marks, they said. An FIR was lodged against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).