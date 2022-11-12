Woman gang-raped in front of husband in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, three accused held

A 45-year old woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, police said on Saturday.

The four men had entered the couple’s home with the intention to rob them, they said.

The couple was in a state of shock and stayed inside the house on Thursday before registering a case at the local police station on Friday, the police added.

Three accused were arrested on Saturday, while the fourth is being traced, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pindwara) Jethu Singh said the woman’s husband worked as a watchman. The couple was preparing to sleep on Wednesday night when the four men entered their home and held them hostage.

“They stripped the man and took Rs 1,400 from him. They demanded more cash and other valuables but the couple had nothing much except some silver jewellery.

“When the robbers did not get anything else, they raped the woman in front of her husband,” he said.

Advertisement

The officer said the police swung into action after receiving information about the case and personnel from different stations were engaged in identifying and tracing the accused.

“Three of them have been arrested today (Saturday). Our teams are also chasing the fourth accused and he will also be caught,” he said.