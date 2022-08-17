Woman dies in Jaipur week after she was set on fire

A week after she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives over a financial dispute, a 34-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Raisar police station SHO Ramdhan said that Anita Devi was engaged in a dispute with her relatives over non-payment of money and that she had two FIRs lodged against the accused in the past. “On August 8, both sides lodged cross FIRs against each other and on the morning of August 10, she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives,” the SHO said.

Jaipur (Rural) SP Manish Agarwal said whether Anita was set on fire or whether she immolated herself is part of the investigation.

“On August 10 she was not in a position to record her statement and it could be recorded only on August 12,” he said.

He said that the issue was with her husband’s first cousins. “She had claimed that they did not return Rs 2.5 lakh she had lent to them, while they claimed they only owed Rs 7,000 – 8,000 to her, although there’s nothing authentic in writing regarding the claims,” the SP said.

He said the woman had lodged two FIRs against the same accused for assault and outraging her modesty, and that the police had filed challan in the cases..

SHO Ramdhan said that she had named relatives Babu Lal, Rajendra, Ram Karan and Prahlad in her complaint. However, police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

“A Medical Board was constituted which conducted her post-mortem,” the SP said. Following her death, the FIR, lodged for an “attempt to murder” (307), will be converted to “murder” (302).