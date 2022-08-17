Woman dies in Jaipur week after she was set on fire

August 17, 2022 9:14:24 pm
A week after she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives over a financial dispute, a 34-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Raisar police station SHO Ramdhan said that Anita Devi was engaged in a dispute with her relatives over non-payment of money and that she had two FIRs lodged against the accused in the past. “On August 8, both sides lodged cross FIRs against each other and on the morning of August 10, she was allegedly set on fire by her relatives,” the SHO said.
Jaipur (Rural) SP Manish Agarwal said whether Anita was set on fire or whether she immolated herself is part of the investigation.
“On August 10 she was not in a position to record her statement and it could be recorded only on August 12,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said that the issue was with her husband’s first cousins. “She had claimed that they did not return Rs 2.5 lakh she had lent to them, while they claimed they only owed Rs 7,000 – 8,000 to her, although there’s nothing authentic in writing regarding the claims,” the SP said.
He said the woman had lodged two FIRs against the same accused for assault and outraging her modesty, and that the police had filed challan in the cases..
SHO Ramdhan said that she had named relatives Babu Lal, Rajendra, Ram Karan and Prahlad in her complaint. However, police are yet to make any arrests in the case.
“A Medical Board was constituted which conducted her post-mortem,” the SP said. Following her death, the FIR, lodged for an “attempt to murder” (307), will be converted to “murder” (302).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
Karnataka polytechnic college eyes pact with Athens State University for offering twinning degrees
‘106 out of 1,00,000’: Deaths by PM2.5 in Delhi well above global median, study finds
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next
Your Daily Wrap: BJP drops big names in top body rejig; MHA contradicts minister’s ‘flats for Rohingyas’ statement; and more
Nayanthara’s vacation photos with husband Vignesh is stirring our wanderlust; check them out
Durand Cup 2022: Manipur edition begins with Imphal derby, Mumbai City debut on the cards
Bengaluru: Stabbed policewoman discharged from hospital
Shehnaaz Gill begs to not be called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif anymore: ‘Galti ho gayi, mujhe maaf kar de’
SC asks Unitech board to upload on its website timeline for completion of stalled projects
Rudy Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe
She Hulk Attorney At Law first reviews: ‘Funniest MCU show ever’