With workers’ meets and tours, BJP starts early preparations for bypolls on 4 seats

Satish Poonia being welcomed by workers in Sikar during his bypoll preparation tour earlier this week. (Express photo)

Setting their eyes on the four Assembly seats where by-elections will have to be necessitated, the BJP in Rajasthan has started its campaign through public interaction drives and workers’ meet in areas where the elections will be held.

According to party insiders, the by-elections will also be a test for the BJP state president Satish Poonia, as three out of the four constituencies, where the bypolls will take place, were held by Congress and it would be a challenge for the saffron party to wrest them this time.

While the dates are yet to be announced, the party’s early preparations can be gauged from the fact that in a massive show of strength, earlier this week, Poonia travelled through Jaipur and Sikar districts in a motor cavalcade to visit Sujangarh, one of the constituencies in Churu district where the by-elections will take place.

Addressing workers’ meets at Sujangarh and Salasar, Poonia launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led government of failing in ensuring development and said that there was widespread unemployment in the state.

“All the four by-elections are very significant from our perspective. We want to emerge victorious on all the four seats. The dates for the elections are likely to be announced in February. For starting initial preparations, I visited Sujangarh day before yesterday. Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajsamand and Bhilwara to motivate workers and streamline all our morchas in election campaigning,” Poonia told reporters on Thursday.

Poonia will also be visiting the residence of Vallabhnagar MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, who died away on Wednesday. Shaktawat’s constituency is one of the four seats where the by-elections will take place.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had emerged victorious in the Vallabhnagar, Sahara and Sujangarh Assembly seats in Udaipur, Bhilwara and Churu district respectively, while the BJP had won in the Rajsamand Assembly seat.

The by-elections are being necessitated following the deaths of Congress MLAs Shaktawat, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Kailash Chandra Trivedi along with BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari.

In the last by-elections held in 2019, the Congress had won one seat while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which till then was part of the NDA, had won the other.

With the deaths of these four legislators, at present out of the total 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, the total number of sitting MLAs are 196.