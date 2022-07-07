Will not stop ERCP work: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Days after receiving a letter from the union Jal Shakti Ministry to stop work on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the state “will not” stop work.

The Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led ministry had said that projects under ERCP be put on hold till the “inter-state issues are resolved and the project is accorded approval by the advisory committee.” The letter to Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that appraisal of the project is held up due to objections by the other co-basin state, Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, addressing a convention of Congress workers from 13 districts which stand to benefit from the scheme, the CM said that the “water is the state’s, the catchment area is ours…we are employing our resources and the state is ready to give Rs 9,600 crores (for the project) – who are you to tell us to stop the project? I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why has your government’s ministry written to us? Water is a state subject, not a Central subject.”

“I will not stop it,” he said, joking that, “They are such dangerous people, that they will find a deficiency in it and send ED, CBI, IT, they can do anything. You can do anything, this work will proceed.”

The CM also said that the state is not “begging” for the national project status for ERCP but “asking for our right.” With the state’s demand for the status not being fulfilled, Gehlot, in his budget this year, had said that the state would proceed with its own resources and had allotted Rs 9,600 crore for the same.

Gehlot also attacked Shekhawat for being “absent-minded” and over his spat with Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi, recounting that during a rally in Ajmer ahead of 2018 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indeed spoken on ERCP with Shekhawat in attendance.

In April this year, Joshi and Shekhawat had a spat over ERCP at a regional conference of states and Union Territories on Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. When Joshi incorrectly claimed that the PM himself had promised giving a National Project status to ERCP in rallies in Jaipur and Ajmer, Shekhawat interrupted him saying that in Jaipur, the PM had merely said that a proposal was received in this regard and that in Ajmer, the PM did not utter a single word on ERCP.

He dared Joshi that both minister Joshi and the CM should leave politics if they’re wrong, or he will if he is proven wrong.

However, since PM Modi had indeed spoken about ERCP in the Ajmer rally too, Gehlot said, “Now if a minister is absent minded even in Prime Minister’s meeting — and there couldn’t have been any more important issue than this in that political meeting; and then his minister who is sitting there says that the PM didn’t utter a single word, it means that you were absent minded.”

In his address, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that the Congress party will start a campaign on ERCP which will cover all 166 blocks in 13 districts.

Gehlot also took a subtle dig at former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. After Gehlot had accused Shekhawat and Pilot of conniving to topple his government in 2020, Pilot had said that “Earlier too, the CM has said things about me, called me nakara, nikamma (useless, worthless)… But see, Ashok Gehlotji is experienced, he is an elder and like a father figure. When he says something, I do not take it otherwise.”

On Wednesday, Gehlot said, “When kids in the neighbourhood fight amongst themselves, then one neighbour goes to the other’s home and says that your child has done this and that…then the neighbour says that they will immediately call their child and scold him and that he’s a nikamma, nakara; they say that for their own kid. I say the same thing many times, that one is nikamma and nakara. It means that this is still a child who has committed a mistake and I will scold him now. Many times it is said out of love too. But if I say it with love then a lot of people mind it,” he said.