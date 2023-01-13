Will look at plan for House autonomy positively: CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government would look at any proposal that comes from the Assembly for grant of financial autonomy in a ‘positive’ way, after Speaker C P Joshi implored him to make Rajasthan the first state to do so.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference hosted by the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot replied to Joshi’s appeal made earlier during the session as well as on Wednesday during the inaugural. Joshi said the Assembly cannot function effectively without financial autonomy.

“If there is a proposal from the Assembly, we will look at it in a positive way,” Gehlot said, to applause from the audience that included speakers from state legislatures across the country as well as Rajasthan MLAs and MPs.

Later, speaking at a press conference, Joshi thanked the CM and said financial autonomy would entail giving the Assembly the power to reappropriate funds.