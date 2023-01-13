scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Will look at plan for House autonomy positively: CM Ashok Gehlot

Speaking at the valedictory session of the All-India Presiding Officers' Conference hosted by the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot replied to Joshi’s appeal made earlier during the session as well as on Wednesday during the inaugural. Joshi said the Assembly cannot function effectively without financial autonomy.

Ashok Gehlot
Listen to this article
Will look at plan for House autonomy positively: CM Ashok Gehlot
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government would look at any proposal that comes from the Assembly for grant of financial autonomy in a ‘positive’ way, after Speaker C P Joshi implored him to make Rajasthan the first state to do so.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference hosted by the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot replied to Joshi’s appeal made earlier during the session as well as on Wednesday during the inaugural. Joshi said the Assembly cannot function effectively without financial autonomy.

Read |Speakers helpless, need to amend law to keep executive accountable: Joshi

“If there is a proposal from the Assembly, we will look at it in a positive way,” Gehlot said, to applause from the audience that included speakers from state legislatures across the country as well as Rajasthan MLAs and MPs.

More from Jaipur

Later, speaking at a press conference, Joshi thanked the CM and said financial autonomy would entail giving the Assembly the power to reappropriate funds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 02:56 IST
Next Story

New EOW officer to probe cheating by Mumbai firm

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close