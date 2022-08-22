Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe

An organisation fighting for human rights on Sunday alleged that the police in Rajasthan’s Tonk district have made a whistleblower an accused in a cow slaughter case.
Islam, the whistleblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter. “Instead of appreciating him, he was made an accused. Some other people, too, who had no role in the case were falsely implicated,” People’s Union for Civil Liberties state president Kavita Srivastava claimed.
Demanding a fair investigation, the organisation has written to the additional chief secretary for home department, district collector and the district superintendent of police.
Srivastava, in her letter, demanded that the investigation be headed by a senior officer and not by the local police station. She alleged that the local police were not impartial in the matter.
On Friday, the police had registered an FIR against 17 people and Islam was also named as one of the accused.
“The investigation should be impartial and those who had no role in the matter should not be falsely implicated,” Srivastava said.
In the letter, she also highlighted that some unidentified people had vandalised mosque and an FIR in this case was also registered on Friday.
When contacted, police in Tonk district said the matter was being investigated.
