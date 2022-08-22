scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Whistleblower made accused in cow slaughter case: Rajasthan human rights org demands probe

Islam, the whistleblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter.

On Friday, the police had registered an FIR against 17 people and Islam was also named as one of the accused. (File)

An organisation fighting for human rights on Sunday alleged that the police in Rajasthan’s Tonk district have made a whistleblower an accused in a cow slaughter case.

Islam, the whistleblower, had informed sleuths at the Datwas police station in Tonk about a case of cow slaughter. “Instead of appreciating him, he was made an accused. Some other people, too, who had no role in the case were falsely implicated,” People’s Union for Civil Liberties state president Kavita Srivastava claimed.

Demanding a fair investigation, the organisation has written to the additional chief secretary for home department, district collector and the district superintendent of police.

Srivastava, in her letter, demanded that the investigation be headed by a senior officer and not by the local police station. She alleged that the local police were not impartial in the matter.

On Friday, the police had registered an FIR against 17 people and Islam was also named as one of the accused.

“The investigation should be impartial and those who had no role in the matter should not be falsely implicated,” Srivastava said.

In the letter, she also highlighted that some unidentified people had vandalised mosque and an FIR in this case was also registered on Friday.

When contacted, police in Tonk district said the matter was being investigated.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:15:37 am
NCSC takes note of ‘discrimination’ in midday meals in Rajasthan schools

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

