We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

FORMER BJP Rajasthan MLA Gyandev Ahuja has been slapped with an FIR after he was caught on video talking of having got five men killed over cow smuggling, while on a visit to Govindgarh Friday to meet the victim of an alleged communal incident.

In the video, Ahuja is heard telling a person sitting next to him, “Panditji, ab tak toh paanch humne maare hain, Lalwandi mein maara, chahe Behror mein maara, chahe (unclear) mein maara, ab tak toh paanch hum ne maare hain. Is area mein pehli baar hua hai ke unhone maara hai (Panditji, we have killed five so far, be it in Lalwandi, be it Behror… It has happened for the first time in this area that they have killed someone).”

While the Lalwandi and Behror references were apparently to the lynchings of Rakbar in 2018 and Pehlu Khan in 2017, the “first such incident” Ahuja mentioned was a reference to the killing of Chiranji Lal by Vikram Khan and others, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity following the theft of a tractor.

Ahuja made the remarks while visiting the family of Chiranji Lal in Govindgarh.

In the video, Ahuja goes on to say: “Maine khullam khulla chhoot de rakhi hai karyakartaon ko, maaron sa**** ko jo gokashi [unclear]… Bari bhi karwayenge, zamaanat bhi karwa denge (I have given a free hand to the workers, kill those ****** behind cow slaughter… We will get you acquitted, get you out on bail too).”

Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam told The Sunday Express that an FIR was lodged against Ahuja, “on the basis of a complaint by a beat constable who was present at the spot”. The FIR has been filed under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and additional sections may be added during investigation, the SP said.

Ahuja’s remarks went viral Saturday after Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra shared a video on Twitter of him speaking. “What more proof is needed of BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of BJP has come before the entire country,” Dotasra said.

When contacted, Ahuja said he was in a meeting and disconnected the call.

PTI, however, quoted the former Ramgarh MLA as saying he stood by his remarks, and that anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter would not be spared. He also told PTI that he was sitting with a local RSS leader, who suggested that an agitation should be launched to protest against the lynching of Chiranji Lal.

“It is the Meo people who smuggle and slaughter cows. Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore they target such smugglers,” Ahuja told PTI, adding that it was his duty to protect his workers.

The BJP distanced itself from Ahuja’s remarks. Noting that Ahuja was in the party but did not hold any post, Chomu MLA Ramlal Sharma, who is also the chief spokesperson of the BJP in Rajasthan, said: “The BJP believes in democracy and in the Constitution. It does not believe that law should be taken into one’s hands. And if someone commits a crime, they should be punished within the confines of the law. What Gyandevji has said is his personal remark. Only he can give a clarification as to in what context he said this.”

Ahuja, a known rabble-rouser, has been an MLA thrice; in 1998, 2008 and 2013. In 2018, he was among a handful of leaders known for controversial remarks who were denied tickets by the BJP. In Ahuja’s case, then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is also said to have opposed a ticket to him. In protest, Ahuja had quit the party and announced his candidature as an Independent. He withdrew his nomination after the BJP made him the state unit vice-president.

During the recent Rajya Sabha polls, Ahuja again sought a ticket but was denied one.

Identifiable by his fierce moustache, Ahuja’s last term as an MLA was marked by frequent instances of cow vigilantism, which often turned violent, in Alwar and neighbouring districts, with Ahuja, as an avowed gau rakshak, leading them. In 2021, he was booked by Alwar police in a hate speech case.

Besides this, Ahuja is known for his February 2016 comment that “3,000 beer cans and bottles, 2,000 bottles of country liquor, 10,000 butts of cigarettes, 4,000 pieces of beedi, 50,000 big and small pieces of bones, 2,000 polyethene (wrappers) of chips and namkeen as well as over 3,000 used condoms are found daily on JNU campus, apart from 500 injections used to abort foetuses, where the girls and boys dance naked in cultural programmes”.

In December 2017, he said: “Gau taskari karoge, aur gokashi karoge, toh yun he maroge (If you smuggle cows, or slaughter them, you’ll be killed).”