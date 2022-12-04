Watch: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders dance with folk artists as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took part in a tribal dance in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the state on Sunday evening.

A grand welcome was given to Gandhi at Chanwli in the Congress-ruled state’s Jhalawar.

Addressing the rally, the Congress MP said, “This is Mahatma Gandhi’s party, not Savarkar’s or Godse’s. We know how to work hard.”

Informing the gathering about the daily schedule of the Yatra, Gandhi said, “You will be able to see all Congress workers on the roads at 5 am when we start the Yatra. We will walk for 8 hours and at evening, discuss whatever we have seen and learnt throughout that day.”

In the welcome ceremony, Gandhi, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and party leaders Sachin Pilot, Kamal Nath, and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced together with folk artistes on the stage.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & party leaders Sachin Pilot and Kamal Nath take part in a tribal dance in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/18NgWYrWrk — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Performances by cultural artistes on the occasion included the famous ‘Padharo Mhare Des’.

The Rajasthan leg of Rahul’s Yatra is being seen as an opportunity to resolve differences between CM Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Following weeks of a renewed political slugfest between the two leaders, which began on September 25, All India Congress Committee (AICC) organisation in-charge KC Venugopal brokered a truce between Gehlot and Pilot on November 29.

He met the two behind closed doors and also held a press conference addressed by both Gehlot and Pilot. In a separate meeting the same day to review the Yatra, he warned party workers and told ministers that if they did not stop commenting on party matters they might be dropped from their posts.

(With inputs from ANI)