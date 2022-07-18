scorecardresearch
Voting for presidential elections begins in Rajasthan

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 18, 2022 11:29:23 am
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot casts his vote for Presidential election at Rajasthan Assemblyy. (Twitter/ANI)

Polling began for the presidential elections on the Rajasthan Assembly premises here at 10 am on Monday, with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among early voters.

The state government’s chief whip in the Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, also reached there to cast his vote.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the polling will continue till 5 pm.

Both Murmu and Sinha had recently visited Jaipur to seek support for the elections.

There are a total of 200 MLAs in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly besides 25 Lok Sabha and 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state.

