Former Rajasthan minister gets show-cause notice after he announces exit from Congress

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former minister Vishvendra Singh over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities, hours after he virtually announced his exit from the party.

The notice, issued by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary committee, sought Singh’s reply within seven days and asked why disciplinary action, including termination of his primary membership, should not be taken against him.

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Singh responded to the notice on social media, saying the party is free to take action against him and he was equally free to decide his political future.

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“Should I first reply to your notice or respond to what PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra has said about me?” Singh said in a post.

“He considers me his elder brother, while on the other hand your actions are before me. All my workers and I are confused,” he said.

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“You are free to take your action, and I am free regarding my political future. I have always remained within the limits of decorum and discipline. At this stage of my life, perhaps I do not need anyone’s advice,” Singh said.

The notice was issued based on complaints from the Congress district presidents of Bharatpur and Deeg.

Among the charges, the party alleged that Singh had stayed away from party programmes and important meetings and had not participated in candidate selection or campaigning during the recent urban local body elections.

It also alleged that during the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation chairperson election, the Congress-supported candidate withdrew from the contest allegedly on Singh’s instructions, paving the way for the BJP candidate to be elected unopposed.

The notice accused Singh of questioning the ability of the Congress district presidents of Bharatpur and Deeg-Kumher and of making statements against Dotasra on social media.

Earlier in the day, Singh, who was a cabinet minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, had announced his resignation from the Congress, two days after levelling allegations against Dotasra and accusing the party’s Bharatpur and Deeg units of sidelining “actual party workers” in the local body polls.

Sharing a statement on social media on Friday morning, Singh said it was “better to die with self-respect than suffocation”. Just a day earlier, following Singh’s attack, Dotasra had dismissed as “propaganda” the alleged differences within the party, saying, “There is no discord among us. This is the BJP’s toolkit. The BJP spreads propaganda and tries to show that there are differences within the Congress.”

“I have always taken decisions in life by listening to the voice of my beloved Giriraj Maharaj and my conscience. Today, the baseless statements made by some small-time so-called leaders have angered my workers. My conscience is also saddened and distressed. If the party for which I sacrificed my life has rewarded my loyalty, honesty, and dedication in this way, I am deeply shaken,” Singh wrote.

(L-R inside the garland) Panchaayati Raj minister Ramesh Meena, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Vishvendra Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govid Singh Dotasra at an event, at Kumher in Bharatpur district on Thursday. (Express photo) (L-R inside the garland) Panchaayati Raj minister Ramesh Meena, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Vishvendra Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govid Singh Dotasra at an event, at Kumher in Bharatpur district on Thursday. (Express photo)

Asked about Singh’s remarks, Dotasra said he had received no formal communication from the former minister and that his concerns would be heard if anything was submitted in writing.

Earlier, Congress district presidents for Bharatpur and Deeg had sent a report against Singh to the party high command. In a post on September 30, the former minister had alleged that the two had distributed tickets to their favourites while sidelining “genuine party workers” and said that the voters had responded to this in the elections.

“Who is responsible for the ruin of Congress in Bharatpur-Deeg?” Singh had said, alleging that the voters were now ready to hold the district presidents and Dotasra accountable.

Singh said Bharatpur was the Chief Minister’s home district and the Congress should have been stronger there, and alleged that the local leadership had damaged the party.

In a separate post, he had also targeted Dotasra, saying that he misused his power in the previous Congress government to benefit his family members, saying, “Such corrupt leaders should resign with immediate effect, or the Congress party high command should take strict action against them and expel them from the party.”

The BJP has levelled similar allegations over the years and the Congress and Dotasra have refuted them on multiple occasions.

Singh said Friday that, “I have always lived my life with dignity, respect, and self-respect. I have never compromised on my principles and ideals. My workers are angry because of the current tradition of chaploosi (flattery). If calling a spade a spade and not supporting falsehood is a sin, then I will do it every time. I neither do wrong nor tolerate wrong.”

He said that his public life is for the people and “I live for them and will die for them. Every drop of my blood has been, and will continue to be, shed for my workers, my voters, the people of my constituency, and the state. My public life is an open book. It is spotless, I have never allowed any stain to be put on my reputation, nor will I ever allow it to be put on my reputation.”

Within the Congress, his sudden broadside against Dotasra had given rise to the speculation that he may be on his way to join the BJP.