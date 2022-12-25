Villagers stand in support with soldier’s family

Jhunjhunu’s entire Majri village came together on Saturday to support the family of Lance Naik Manoj Kumar, who died in an accident in Sikkim on Friday. Villagers are already in the process of installing Manoj’s statue.

“The entire village of Majri is with them. He was our family,” says Naresh Kumar, 48, a neighbour. The locals, who made arrangements for the last rites, wasted no time in deciding to install a statue of Manoj either. “We had shortlisted 3-4 locations but the tehsildar objected to some spots, since it was government land. Now one of us has donated land near the village entrance for his statue,” says Naresh.

Sepoy Sukha Ram of Jodhpur, Subedar Guman Singh of Jaisalmer, and Lance Naik Manoj Kumar of Jhunjhunu were among the 16 Army men who were killed when a truck carrying them skidded off a mountain road while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday.

Manoj’s father Jagdish says, “He laid down his life for the country.” Apart from his parents, Manoj, 25, is survived by wife Jyoti and a three-year-old daughter Avni. In the Army for seven years, he had last left home on November 7, and had told the family he would return in February. Manoj’s elder brother Pramod, 27, serves in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Therein, the three families from Rajasthan are similar: they’ve sent multiple people to serve in the Army. While Manoj’s brother Pramod is in BSF, Sukha Ram’s father and Guman Singh’s brother were also in the Army.

In Jodhpur, Sukha Ram’s relative Rampal Osu said, “He gave the biggest sacrifice….” He said that Sukha Ram joined the Army “around the time of demonetisation in 2016, and his gauna was conducted in 2020 with Yashoda. He has no children.”

Sukha Ram’s father too had served in the Army and retired; he passed away around 7 months ago. Sukha Ram was the third among four brothers.

In Jaisalmer, Subedar Guman Singh of Joga village is survived by wife Rekha, 40, and five children. The eldest and the youngest are sons Pehlad (15) and Sunil (5). In between, there are daughters Jai Shree (13), Chanchal (10) and Nishan (8).

While Singh’s father Mangal Singh is no more, the head of the family now is Singh’s elder brother Amar Singh, who retired from the Army, as per Colonel (retired) A S Baryawal, District Soldier Welfare Officer, Jaisalmer.