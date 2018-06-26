Vasundhara Raje unwell, cancels programmes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje fell ill on Monday morning and has suspended all her programmes scheduled in Chittorgarh and Dungarpur, officials said.

Raje felt dizzy before heading out for her scheduled programmes and her blood pressure plummeted. She was given medicines and advised rest by doctors. In the evening, her personal physician Sudhir Bhandari reached Udaipur and after her examination said that continuous travel has led to fatigue, advising her to rest.

The Chief Minister reached Jaipur from Udaipur on a charter flight and has been resting at her residence since then. Her four-day tour of Dungarpur has been suspended for now, officials said.

