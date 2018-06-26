‘Undeclared emergency more dangerous’: Ghanshyam Tiwari quits BJP

Rebel BJP legislator Ghanshyam Tiwari in Jaipur. (Express photo/Rohit Jain Paras) Rebel BJP legislator Ghanshyam Tiwari in Jaipur. (Express photo/Rohit Jain Paras)

On a day the BJP observed the 43rd anniversary of Emergency as a ‘Black Day’, the party’s rebel MLA from Rajasthan, Ghanshyam Tiwari, said there was an undeclared emergency in the country and in Rajasthan. He said that he has submitted his resignation to party chief Amit Shah and accused him of not reining in corruption by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The announcement comes two days after Tiwari’s announcement that he will field candidates on all 200 Assembly seats of the state under the banner of Bharat Vahini Party, whose founder president is his son Akhilesh Tiwari. BVP was registered by the Election Commission of India on June 13.

Recounting his days in Emergency, the 70-year-old former minister said that he “went to jail, was beaten up, and operated while underground” but “the undeclared Emergency at present in the nation and state is more dangerous than declared Emergency.” He said he was immensely hurt at having to leave the party after being associated with the Sangh for 66 years.

In his letter to Shah, Tiwari wrote, “The present state government, in connivance with some leaders in Centre, has been looting the state. Under the leadership of the chief of the state government, a coterie of some ministers and officers has only one aim: to pick the pockets of the citizens and rob the state’s resources.”

Without naming Raje, he wrote, “New methods of corruption are being invented on a daily basis under the chief of BJP government. Be it appointing her confederates on creamy postings, or extortion through political appointments.or possession of Rs 2,000 crore government residence in Civil Lines – for life – through a Bill. And the power and dignity of all the major constitutional offices – Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Sabha committees, Raj Bhawan, Rajasthan Public Services Commission, council of ministers etc. – have been put at stake for fulfilling personal aspirations. False cases are filed on dissenters and their families harassed. Situation is such that newspapers are openly suppressed economically and politically.”

Tiwari wrote to Shah that he has constantly brought the BJP chief’s attention to the “appropriation of BJP in Rajasthan by one person”, “but you never did anything. On the contrary, in the arrogance of power, you ill-treated and tried to defame the loyal party workers.”

Tiwari is the MLA from Jaipur’s Sanganer Assembly seat — his sixth term in the State Assembly. In 2013 Assembly elections, he had won with the highest margin in the state, defeating Congress rival by over 65,000 votes.

BJP leader Ashok Parnami said that Tiwari’s resignation “will send a good message among party workers, that there is no place in the party for indiscipline.” Party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Avinash Rai Khanna, said that “no person has been able to establish himself politically after parting ways with the BJP. His case was pending before the disciplinary committee and he took this step on his own.”

