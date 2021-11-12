UGC to University of Rajasthan: clarify CAS appointments or face suspension of grants

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to the University of Rajasthan (UoR), warning that it may “withhold” grants to the varsity if it doesn’t submit a clarification on the promotion of teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) within 15 days of receipt of letter.

In September, The Indian Express had reported that despite multiple letters from the UGC and the state government expressing concern over the allegedly “illegal” promotion of teachers at the UoR, 205 in-service and retired teachers have been promoted as professors.

In an order dated September 25, post a hurriedly-called meeting of its syndicate which many members kept out of, the university promoted 107 in-service and 98 retired associate professors — part of the 272 it had appointed on an ad hoc basis, without any selection process, to fill vacancies.

This was done despite UGC and the state government expressing concern at the promotions. Weeks after the development, UGC has written to the UoR on Thursday citing UGC’s 2010 Regulations on appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities. The subject line states that the letter is regarding “Violation of UGC Regulations 2010 and 2018 in the promotions under CAS in the University of Rajasthan…”

The 2010 regulation also states that the UGC Act, 1956, empowers the commission to define “the qualifications that should ordinarily be required of any person to be appointed to the teaching staff of the University, having regard to the branch of education in which he is expected to give instruction” as well as “regulating the maintenance of standards and the co-ordination of work or facilities in universities” under the relevant sub-sections of section 26 of the 1956 Act.

The 2010 regulation states that if a university fails, or acts in contravention of these clauses, then the UGC “may withhold the grants proposed to be made out of the fund of the Commission”.



Hence, the UGC has asked UoR “to expedite the matter to furnish the required documents/comments with clarity on the issues within fifteen days from the date of receipt of this letter, failing which UGC may withhold from the university the grants…”

On August 12, Prof R L Meena, a government nominee on the university’s syndicate and selection committee, had brought the matter to the attention of the UGC, noting that the university was ignoring its 2018 regulations on teacher appointments, which superseded the 2010 norms on the same.

UoR V-C Rajeev Jain did not respond to calls.

Higher Education Secretary N L Meena said that he is not aware of any such letter. “They might have written to Rajasthan University only. The concerned university should follow the UGC regulations. I am not aware of what exactly the UGC has written. It isn’t a big issue for those still in service. As per UGC guidelines, CAS is permissible to those in service. But the concern is only of those who have retired. So the UGC might have written something concerning their case,” the Secretary said.