UDAN next phase with Rs 29,000 crore outlay; PM Modi opens Jodhpur terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the next phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) and inaugurated Jodhpur Airport’s New Terminal Building (NTB) in Jodhpur Saturday.
On the occasion, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the launch of the Modified UDAN Scheme “marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s aviation journey”. “Since 2016, UDAN has transformed the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz’ into a national movement by making air travel affordable, accessible and aspirational for every Indian,” he said.
Launched in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has operationalised 669 routes and 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, covering over 1.66 crore passengers. This March, the Union Cabinet had approved the Modified UDAN Scheme with an outlay of approximately Rs 29,000 crore over the next ten years to accelerate aviation-led development.
The Modified UDAN Scheme focuses on expanding regional aviation infrastructure through the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips with an investment of Rs 12,159 crore. It also provides Rs 2,577 crore towards Operations and Maintenance support for regional airports, development of 200 modern helipads with an investment of Rs 3,661 crore, and continued Viability Gap Funding of Rs 10,043 crore to sustain regional airline operations. The scheme also promotes the induction of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, for operations in underserved and remote regions.
Modi also inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport developed by the Airports Authority of India at a cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread across 23,342 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle 1,500 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually. It features 20 check-in counters, advanced security screening systems, modern baggage handling facilities and six aerobridges, ensuring a seamless passenger experience.
The newly developed apron can accommodate 11 A-321 aircraft and one ATR-72 aircraft, while the city-side infrastructure provides parking for approximately 320 cars, the government said.
Kinjarapu said that the new terminal “beautifully reflects the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Marwar. From its royal Rajasthani facade to interiors inspired by the region’s vibrant traditions, the terminal will offer every passenger, especially visitors from across the world, their very first experience of Rajasthan’s warmth and the spirit of ‘Padharo Mhare Desh.’”
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The existing terminal, with an annual capacity of about 4 lakh passengers, had reached saturation due to sustained traffic growth. “The new facility addresses future demand while incorporating sustainable features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating. Architecturally inspired by Rajasthan’s royal heritage, the terminal blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design,” the government said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More