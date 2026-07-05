UDAN next phase with Rs 29,000 crore outlay; PM Modi opens Jodhpur terminal

PM Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma during the inauguration of the new terminal building of Jodhpur Airport on Saturday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the next phase of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) and inaugurated Jodhpur Airport’s New Terminal Building (NTB) in Jodhpur Saturday.

On the occasion, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the launch of the Modified UDAN Scheme “marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s aviation journey”. “Since 2016, UDAN has transformed the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz’ into a national movement by making air travel affordable, accessible and aspirational for every Indian,” he said.

Launched in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has operationalised 669 routes and 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes, covering over 1.66 crore passengers. This March, the Union Cabinet had approved the Modified UDAN Scheme with an outlay of approximately Rs 29,000 crore over the next ten years to accelerate aviation-led development.