Udaipur tailor murder case: Prompt action by state stopped accused from fleeing, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Calling the “beheading” of an Udaipur tailor by two men over a controversial social media post as an act of terrorism, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that immediate action by the state government prevented prevented the accused from fleeing.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister said: “During a meeting with the leaders of all political parties yesterday (Wednesday), there was unanimous appreciation for two things — one, that the perpetrators were arrested in time and were not allowed to flee. The second was the kind of action that the state government has taken by registering the case under the UAPA and unearthing links with terrorist organistaions.”

He added that the case has been taken up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as it related to terrorism. The CM assured that the Special Operations Group (SOG) will cooperate with the NIA. “I hope the NIA will investigate the matter as soon as possible, which would allow for justice to be delivered immediately,” he added.

Udaipur beheading case | State govt took immediate action & arrested them. Their involvement with international orgs was also unearthed. SOG is fully cooperating with NIA. Case registered under UAPA sections. I appeal to people to not do any protest: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/ZoVe2O9TSQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

Emphasising on how the incident has led to anger among the residents of the state. he stated, “I hope the NIA will understand the sentiments among the masses and will pace their investigation on the matter.”

Meanwhile, curfew remains imposed in areas falling under the limits of at least seven police stations of Udaipur where two men, identified as Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked 45-year-old tailor Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on Tuesday and posted a video online of the incident claiming that the act was in retaliation for the victim sharing remarks made by BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.