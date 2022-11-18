Udaipur railway track explosion: Juvenile among four detained

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday said they have detained four persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the recent explosion on a railway track in Udaipur district.

The explosion and discovery of explosives had resulted in the state police rushing to Udaipur, while central agencies had also reached the spot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot entrusted the investigation of the incident to ATS-Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

“The main accused in the case has been identified as Dhulchand Meena. Apart from Meena, there are three other accused — Prakash Meena, Ankush Suvalka (who sold them the explosives) and a 17-year-old juvenile. During our investigation, we learned that on the day of the incident, after the train had passed the track around 6 pm, they went to the track and planted the explosives,” Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Ashok Rathore told reporters on Thursday.

“They later left the area after which the blasts took place. In the preliminary investigation, we learned that their motive for engineering the blast was a grudge against the Indian Railways or Hindustan Zinc Limited over not receiving compensation and job after their land was acquired. During interrogation, they said they wanted to draw the attention of the public and, according to them, they didn’t want to harm anyone. We are verifying these claims,” Rathore said.

The ATS-SOG said in a release that the land acquisition took place in 1974-75 and 1980.

On November 13, officials had said that the Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass through the area where the railway tracks were damaged in the explosion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently flagged off the inaugural run of the train.