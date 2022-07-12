Udaipur murder: Three accused sent to further NIA custody, four others in judicial remand

A special CBI court in Jaipur, which is also the designated NIA court, on Thursday sent three accused in the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal to further NIA custody till July 16, court officials said. This includes Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, the two men who murdered Lal and filmed the act.

Amid heavy security, all seven accused in the case were presented in the court in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal allegedly over posts supporting comments made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammed. “Riyaz, Mohammad and another accused Farhad have been sent to NIA custody till July 16 by the court. The remaining four accused have been sent to judicial custody,” said special public prosecutor TP Sharma.

The June 28 murder led to nationwide outrage. The Rajasthan Police arrested two of the accused on the same day. While the case was initially being investigated by the Rajasthan ATS, it was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Five more people were subsequently arrested, apart from Riyaz and Mohammad, for the conspiracy, planning and execution of the murder. Mohsin Khan and Asif Hussain were arrested on July 1, three days after the murder, while the others were arrested later.