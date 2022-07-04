Udaipur murder: Situation normal in Udaipur, curfew relaxed for 12 hours

With the situation returning to normal, curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally murdered by two men, leading to communal tension.

Mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review, collector Tara Chand Meena said.

“A relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal,” he said.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, on last Tuesday and incidents of violence.

He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor’s shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.

They are under the custody of NIA.