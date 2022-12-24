scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal’s son questions delay in filing chargesheet

Yash Teli, the son of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was brutally murdered at his shop in June, said the accused should be punished at the earliest ‘to set a good example’.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Yash Teli, the son of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was brutally murdered at his shop in June, has questioned the delay in filing a chargesheet in his father’s murder and urged the authorities to “set an example” by meting out swift punishment.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against 11 people, including two Pakistani nationals, in the case.

Also Read |2 in Pakistan among 11 named by NIA for killing Udaipur tailor: Bid to create terror

Reacting to the chargesheet, Yash said, “It was said that our case will be fast-tracked, that the chargesheet will be filed within three months but the case was delayed and the chargesheet has been filed after six months.”

Demanding death by hanging for the guilty, he said that he has resolved to walk barefoot till the time they are punished.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

On June 28 this year, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death at his shop in Udaipur, allegedly over a post he shared on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma had allegedly made blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammad during a live television debate.

Yash said that punishing the accused will take even more time. “The system should not be like this. They should be punished at the earliest to set a good example of what is done with people who do things like these in our country,” he said.

“There is also a link with two Pakistanis from Karachi…this was a terrorist conspiracy to harm our nation,” he said.

More from Jaipur
Advertisement

Speaking on the chargesheet, an NIA spokesperson had said, “Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India. The accused arranged deadly knives/ arms and murdered Kanhaiya in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released it and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intention of striking terror among the people of India.”

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 01:59:37 pm
Next Story

China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close