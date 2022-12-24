Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal’s son questions delay in filing chargesheet

Yash Teli, the son of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was brutally murdered at his shop in June, has questioned the delay in filing a chargesheet in his father’s murder and urged the authorities to “set an example” by meting out swift punishment.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against 11 people, including two Pakistani nationals, in the case.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Yash said, “It was said that our case will be fast-tracked, that the chargesheet will be filed within three months but the case was delayed and the chargesheet has been filed after six months.”

Demanding death by hanging for the guilty, he said that he has resolved to walk barefoot till the time they are punished.

On June 28 this year, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death at his shop in Udaipur, allegedly over a post he shared on social media in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Sharma had allegedly made blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammad during a live television debate.

Yash said that punishing the accused will take even more time. “The system should not be like this. They should be punished at the earliest to set a good example of what is done with people who do things like these in our country,” he said.

“There is also a link with two Pakistanis from Karachi…this was a terrorist conspiracy to harm our nation,” he said.

Speaking on the chargesheet, an NIA spokesperson had said, “Investigations have revealed that the accused persons, operating as a terror gang module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios/videos/messages being circulated from within and outside India. The accused arranged deadly knives/ arms and murdered Kanhaiya in reaction to his Facebook post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released it and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intention of striking terror among the people of India.”