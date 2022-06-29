Udaipur murder: Cops say one accused went to Karachi in 2014, was in touch with Pakistan phone numbers

Rajasthan’s Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Singh Yadav, on Wednesday claimed that one of the accused in the Udaipur case had gone to Karachi, Pakistan, in 2014. Director General of Police ML Lather added that the accused had gone to visit the office of ‘Dawat e Islami’ in Karachi.

Ghouse Mohammad “went to Karachi in 2014 and spent about 45 days there. Then in 2018-19, he also had movements in Arab countries and visited Nepal a few times. For the past 2-3 years, he had been making calls to 8-10 phone numbers from Pakistan,” Yadav said.

“The crime they have committed is not one which could have been committed by a common man. So the NIA has lodged a case and their network will be found out and the guilty will be jailed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that whether or not the accused had links with national or international agencies “will be revealed.” Cutting short his Jodhpur visit, the CM reached Jaipur on Wednesday and chaired a law and order meeting with top officials of the state at noon.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists, DGP M L Lather said that “the questioning so far has revealed that they were associated with an organisation named Dawat e Islami” and one of them, Ghouse Mohammad, “was in constant touch with other members of the organisation.”

On Tuesday, Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse had entered the shop of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on the pretext of giving measurements for clothes, but hacked him to death for allegedly sharing the objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

“Ghouse Mohammad had gone to visit Dawat e Islami in Karachi in 2014. On paper, its mission is to preach religious practices and propagate the particular sect. They don’t have any office in Rajasthan. In India, they have an office in Kanpur, and head offices in Mumbai and Delhi,” the DGP said.

On Wednesday, the NIA re-registered the FIR in the case. The original FIR and then the NIA FIR was lodged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) as well as sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The DGP said that considering the nature of the case “and as per instructions from the Chief Minister, this case has been treated as ‘act of terror’ since the beginning and hence a case was lodged under the UAPA. In this regard, the NIA was informed and their help was sought.

NIA officials left for Udaipur on Tuesday night and reached Wednesday morning, and joined the investigation. The DGP added that “since it is a scheduled offence, it was transferred to the NIA while the Rajasthan Police will support (the investigation).”

The DGP also said that apart from the two main accused, three others “who are known to the accused” have been detained.

On the background of the two main accused, Lather said that “Mohammad Riyaz used to work as a welder while the other person used to do menial jobs. So far, no criminal history has been found for either of them.”

Additionally, the SHO of Dhanmandi police station, Govind Singh, and ASI Balu Ram have been suspended. The Dhanmandi police station had lodged an FIR against Kanhaiya on June 10, based on the complaint by one Nazim Ahmed, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The police had arrested Kanhaiya on June 11, before his release on bail from the court on June 12.

Balu Ram was the investigating officer in the case and the police had brokered peace between both sides on June 15, when Kanhaiya Lal had sought police protection following alleged threats from Nazim, but later withdrew it after the agreement.

However, the DGP said that no link between Nazim and the two who murdered Kanhaiya has been found as yet although the police is still investigating the case.

“There is a post – Nupur situation and a pre – Nupur situation. Considering the charged atmosphere, the SHO could not read the situation well and the legal action which should have been taken, wasn’t taken. Hence, the SHO and the ASI have been suspended and departmental action will be taken. Additionally, action will be taken against others too if laxity is found at any level. No one will be spared,” the DGP said.

The DGP also said that as per investigation so far, the two main accused had not met Kanhaiya previously. During the questioning, one of the accused has claimed he had crafted the weapon used to murder Kanhaiya Lal himself.

Meanwhile, with the state on alert, violent protests were reported from Bhim in Rajasamand district, where police had to resort to tear gas to disperse crowds. One policeman was severely injured with a sword and is currently undergoing treatment, the DGP said.