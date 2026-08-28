Udaipur leopard on the prowl: 5 attacked in 24 hours, village evacuated

According to officials, the prey base in the area is very low, forcing animals to hunt cattle. To avoid such conflicts, the forest department has been developing zones to introduce more herbivores, such as chital and rabbits. (File)
A leopard mauled a man to death and injured four other people earlier this week, prompting a hunt for the animal in the jungles of Udaipur. The attacks, all within a span of 24 hours, have led the forest department to evacuate a tribal village of 15 houses.
According to forest officials, the leopard mauled 45-year-old Logar Lal Meena to death near Udaipur’s Umarda Kheda village on August 25. It also attacked four other people — including a woman — the next day. The injured are being treated at Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal Hospital. Speaking about the killing of Logar Lal Meena, DCF Sunil Chidri told The Indian Express that the leopard was trying to take one of her cattle when she suddenly appeared.
“It was an accident and occurred when the leopard was mid-attack,” the official said. “As the leopard was retreating, some people appeared in the forest, and the agitated leopard attacked them. All this happened within 24 hours. We are trying to catch the leopard before anyone else gets hurt,” Chidri said.
Officials said four cages have been set up in different directions to capture the leopard.
“Camera traps have also been installed, which are being continuously monitored. Staff from Bhindar, Kurabad, Udaipur and surrounding ranges have been called here. The Wildlife Wing team is also present. Everyone, from the shooter to the guard, is maintaining constant surveillance,” one official said.
In October 2024, a man-eating leopard killed eight people in the Udaipur region.
One of the most important aspects of man-animal conflict in this region is the low prey base. According to officials, the prey base in the area is very low, forcing animals to hunt cattle. To avoid such conflicts, the forest department has been developing zones to introduce more herbivores, such as chital and rabbits.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More