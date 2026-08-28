Udaipur leopard on the prowl: 5 attacked in 24 hours, village evacuated

According to officials, the prey base in the area is very low, forcing animals to hunt cattle. To avoid such conflicts, the forest department has been developing zones to introduce more herbivores, such as chital and rabbits. (File)

A leopard mauled a man to death and injured four other people earlier this week, prompting a hunt for the animal in the jungles of Udaipur. The attacks, all within a span of 24 hours, have led the forest department to evacuate a tribal village of 15 houses.

According to forest officials, the leopard mauled 45-year-old Logar Lal Meena to death near Udaipur’s Umarda Kheda village on August 25. It also attacked four other people — including a woman — the next day. The injured are being treated at Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal Hospital. Speaking about the killing of Logar Lal Meena, DCF Sunil Chidri told The Indian Express that the leopard was trying to take one of her cattle when she suddenly appeared.