Udaipur killing witness recounts in FIR: You have no right to live, attackers said

Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, accused of hacking tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli to death in Udaipur, allegedly told him that he has “no right to live”, as he has “written against the Prophet.”

As per the FIR lodged by Kanhaiya’s son Yash Teli, 20, he was informed by a relative about the attack on his father around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Yash runs a separate shop in Udaipur’s Hiran Magri area. “When I reached the spot, his bloodied body was lying outside the shop. It had injury marks from a sharp object on his neck, face and left hand,” Yash said.

Kanhaiya was assisted by two workers, Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaur, at his tailoring shop. According to what Sharma told Yash, the incident took place around 3 pm.

A video posted by the assailants shows Lal, who ran ‘Supreme Tailors’ in Udaipur’s Hathi Pole locality, taking measurements of one of them, who later identified himself as Riyaz. Moments later, the man is seen attacking the tailor on his neck with a cleaver even as the victim asks, “Kya hua? Batao toh sahi (What happened? Tell me).”

“The two started attacking Kanhaiya with sharp objects, while saying that ‘you have written against our Prophet; you have no right to live’,” Yash quotes Sharma in the FIR.

“Both of us tried to save him but they started attacking us, too,” Sharma is quoted saying in the FIR.

“Consequently, Ishwar Gaur also suffered several injuries on his body. Since Kanhaiya Lal had sustained injuries on his neck and hand, he died on the spot.”

The FIR lodged in Udaipur, and subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was lodged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as IPC section 302 (murder), among others.