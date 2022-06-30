scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Udaipur killing witness recounts in FIR: You have no right to live, attackers said

Kanhaiya was assisted by two workers, Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaur, at his tailoring shop. According to what Sharma told Yash, the incident took place around 3 pm.

Written by Hamza Khan , Deep Mukherjee | Jaipur, Udaipur |
June 30, 2022 2:32:33 am
Udaipur killing witness recounts in FIR: You have no right to live, attackers saidKanhaiya Lal’s wife Yashoda in Udaipur on Wednesday. (PTI)

Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad, accused of hacking tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli to death in Udaipur, allegedly told him that he has “no right to live”, as he has “written against the Prophet.”

As per the FIR lodged by Kanhaiya’s son Yash Teli, 20, he was informed by a relative about the attack on his father around 3.30 pm on Tuesday.

Yash runs a separate shop in Udaipur’s Hiran Magri area. “When I reached the spot, his bloodied body was lying outside the shop. It had injury marks from a sharp object on his neck, face and left hand,” Yash said.

Kanhaiya was assisted by two workers, Rajkumar Sharma and Ishwar Gaur, at his tailoring shop. According to what Sharma told Yash, the incident took place around 3 pm.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAEPremium
The significance of PM Modi’s visit to the UAE
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...Premium
Newsmaker | In the Sena revolt, a two-MLA ‘prahar’ by Bacchu ...
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
More Premium Stories >>
Read |Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth

A video posted by the assailants shows Lal, who ran ‘Supreme Tailors’ in Udaipur’s Hathi Pole locality, taking measurements of one of them, who later identified himself as Riyaz. Moments later, the man is seen attacking the tailor on his neck with a cleaver even as the victim asks, “Kya hua? Batao toh sahi (What happened? Tell me).”

“The two started attacking Kanhaiya with sharp objects, while saying that ‘you have written against our Prophet; you have no right to live’,” Yash quotes Sharma in the FIR.

“Both of us tried to save him but they started attacking us, too,” Sharma is quoted saying in the FIR.

Also Read |Udaipur murder | One of two who killed tailor in Udaipur has Pak links: DGP

“Consequently, Ishwar Gaur also suffered several injuries on his body. Since Kanhaiya Lal had sustained injuries on his neck and hand, he died on the spot.”

More from Jaipur

The FIR lodged in Udaipur, and subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was lodged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as well as IPC section 302 (murder), among others.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement