Udaipur case: Tailor’s sons to get govt jobs

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give government jobs to Yash Teli and Tarun Teli, the sons of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli.

A government statement on the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that relaxation has been given in the rules to give an appointment. This appointment will be given under Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerical Grade Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and section 6C of 2009.

Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death by Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad on June 28 for allegedly sharing remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet, leading to a nationwide outrage. Earlier, the state had handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family.

The government said that a dependent of a person who died in the year 1992 or later in incidents of insurgency, terrorist attacks, agitations, sit-ins, demonstrations and rallies, can be given an appointment.