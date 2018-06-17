Two more farmers die in Rajasthan

According to the police, in the first incident, 60-year-old Ramkalyan Meena, who was a resident of Gurari village in Baran district, suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. (Representational Image) According to the police, in the first incident, 60-year-old Ramkalyan Meena, who was a resident of Gurari village in Baran district, suffered a heart attack on Friday morning. (Representational Image)

After Two farmers died in Hadoti region of Rajasthan on Friday, family members of one of them alleged that stress over receiving low price for his garlic produce led to the death. According to the police, in the first incident, 60-year-old Ramkalyan Meena, who was a resident of Gurari village in Baran district, suffered a heart attack on Friday morning.

“Meena’s son has said in a report to the police that his father was under stress after failing to secure proper price for his garlic produce, on which he spent more than Rs 5 lakh,” said Ramhetar, SHO of Harnawada police station in Baran.

The police said prima facie there is no evidence that Meena cultivated garlic. In a separate incident, Abdul Qayum, 52, a resident of Dabri Khurd village in Kota district, who consumed poison on June 12, died on Friday, the police said.

Asked whether Qayum’s death had anything to do with the garlic situation, SHO Meena said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that Qayum had taken loans from various sources, including a man named Liaqat. As of now, it does not appear that the cause of his suicide is related to falling prices of garlic. We will speak with Liaqat to know more.” Before these, five farmers committed suicide in the region.

