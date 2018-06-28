Two Mexican women molested in Jaipur

The accused general manager entered their room and molested them. (Representational) The accused general manager entered their room and molested them. (Representational)

Two Mexican women were allegedly molested by the general manager of a five star hotel here, a senior police official said on Thursday. The accused Rishi Raj Singh was arrested last night on the charges of molestation levelled by the tourists.

“The tourists had checked in the hotel on Tuesday. The accused general manager entered their room and molested them,” DCP, South, Vikas Pathak said. He said the general manager was arrested on the basis of the complaint as well as CCTV footage of the hotel. The accused will be produced in a local court on Thursday.

SHO of Vidhayakpuri Police Station, where the FIR was lodged on Wednesday on the complaint by the victims, said the women have left for New Delhi and a team is being sent there to record their statements.

The 40-year old accused has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (Physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint).

